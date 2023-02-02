Richard Alvin Day was gathered into the presence of Jesus on Jan. 13.

To know Richard was to know of his faith in Jesus, love of family, and care for the people around him. Richard was gentle, steadfast, kind, had a big laugh, and with all his heart faithfully served God.

He gave us more than we could have asked in how he loved us and showed us how to love.

Richard was born in Hiawatha, Kansas on Feb. 11, 1936, to Frank and Florence (McGunnigle) Day. Richard married his high school sweetheart, Joan Reese, on June 28, 1958.

He received his degree in aeronautical engineering from the University of Washington in 1959.

Newly married, Richard served as a second lieutenant in the Army working with the helicopter division.

He then began a lifelong career with the Boeing Commercial Airplane Group where he was director of engineering laboratories.

In addition to his love of planes was his love of football. From 1955-1958, Richard played tackle, defensive line, kicker and punter for the UW Huskies.

In 1957, he was a United Press All-American Selection. In 1958, he was drafted by the New York Giants.

He is survived by his wife Joan; daughters Carolyn (Doug), Suzanne (Rich) and Martha; grandchildren LeAnne, Michelle, Catherine, Phillip, Carl, Anna, and Andrew; and nine great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at Bellingham Covenant Church at 11 a.m. Feb. 11.

Donations in Richard’s name may be made to the Bellingham Covenant Church Building Fund or the Billy Graham Association.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sigs Funeral Home.