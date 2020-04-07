Richard Korthuis

Richard James Korthuis, age 78, of Lynden, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. His family remembers him for being humble and hardworking and Alvina’s “big strong hero.”

Richard was born in Bellingham on Nov. 17, 1941, to mother Hilda (Kok) Korthuis. Rich started work at age 11 on a chicken farm until he graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1960. After graduation he enlisted in the Army National Guard.

In 1963 Rich married his high school sweetheart, Alvina Feenstra.

Rich drove truck for LTI, making countless trips on the Alaska Highway until moving in 1969 to Mount Vernon where he drove for Shell Oil Company. In 1981 the family moved back to Lynden where Rich returned to LTI until retiring in 2009.

Rich enjoyed traveling and spent winters in Arizona and Florida. He also enjoyed spending time in his shop listening to country and gospel music. Rich loved watching his grandkids play sports. In retirement Rich decided to go back to driving truck for fun for Bert Matter Inc. He often said, “When you find a job you love, you never have to work another day in your life.”

Rich is survived by his wife, Alvina, married 56 years; children Darlene (Gil) Huntley, Brent (Sandy) Korthuis, Amy (Jeromy) DeMeyer; and grandsons Dakota Huntley, Talan, Deegan, Baker and Madden DeMeyer and Richard “JR” Korthuis. He will be greatly missed by siblings Thera Anema, Gerb (Carole) Korthuis, Marilyn Koetje, and sisters-in-law Lyn (Jay) Zylema and Lois Feenstra.

A private family graveside service will be held in Greenwood Cemetery with a public memorial service held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2800 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225; or Sonlight Community Church, 8800 Bender Rd., Lynden, WA 98264.

