Richard Lee “Rich” Nieuwendorp passed away Friday, Feb. 17 at the Hospice House in Bellingham. He was born Jan. 12, 1941 in Bellingham to Dick and Hannah (Vande Vorste) Nieuwendorp. His siblings were Nellie, Kathryn, Wilma, John, Dolores, Ada and Roger. He was the last to pass away. Rich married Connie Crabtree in 1960. Together they raised Monte, Troy and Mona. Monte and Troy have predeceased him.

After Connie passed away, Richard married Carol (Peter) in 2007 and became stepfather to Peggy, Rick and Tim. Rich attended the Lynden Christian schools. He worked 50 years as a roofer before retiring. After retiring, he enjoyed using his fixit skills as a handyman whenever possible. He also enjoyed old cars and going fishing.

On Sundays, he would walk his dog, Beau, or watch an old Western movie.

Rich is survived by his wife Carol, his daughter, Mona Wilson, his stepchildren Peggy Kiefer, Rick (Deanne) Peter and Tim Warrick and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and other relatives. The family would like to thank the staff at the Hospice House for their excellent care while Rich was there.

A celebration of life will be held at Evergreen Community Church, 6889 Enterprise Road, Ferndale, on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m.