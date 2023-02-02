Richard Lehman, lifelong resident of Whatcom County, passed away Feb. 1 at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham.

Richard was the first son born to Lyle and Millie Lehman in 1953 and graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1971.

Richard had an interest in cars and for many years was proud to show off his beloved 1966 Chevy Impala on long weekend drives around the county, often with his daughters in tow. Richard was known for having friendly rivalries with the Ford drivers he knew, always willing to debate which cars were better, faster and louder.

Heartbroken by the loss of his mother in 2018, he knew he would get to see her again one day.

Richard was predeceased by his parents Lyle and Millie, older sisters Diana and Cynthia and younger brother Gary.

Richard is survived by daughters Debra and Heather, and grandchildren Brendan, Taylor, Adriana and Cyrus. Richard is also survived by niece Terri, nephew Paul and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to thank the wonderful team at Whatcom Hospice House for taking such good care of Richard in his final days.

A private memorial service is planned for a later date.