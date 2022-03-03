Rick Biesheuvel

Richard “Rick” Allen Biesheuvel, age 70 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 17 as a result of metastatic prostate cancer.

Rick was born October 25, 1951, in Bellingham to parents Richard and Ada (Nieuwendorp) Biesheuvel.

Rick graduated from Lynden Christian High School and went on to become a meat cutter and eventually co-owner of Lynden Meat and Ice Company.

Rick volunteered at First Christian Reformed Church as a deacon and elder, an audio and visual engineer, and worship planning.

Rick married Ruth Groeneweg on March 26, 1982 in Sunnyside, Washington.

Rick is survived by his children Amy Biesheuvel and Brady Biesheuvel, grandson Ryker Biesheuvel, siblings Vicki Duim (Bob), Tami Koetje (Galen), Scott Biesheuvel (Debbie), Mitch Biesheuvel, and Brett Biesheuvel (Pam). He will be greatly missed by his in-laws Martha (Fred) Vanden Brand, Mary (Pete) Edema, and Paul (Eileen) Groeneweg; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

Rick is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Ruth, sister-in-law Annette Tiemersma, and brother-in-law Pete Groeneweg.

A graveside service will be at Monumenta Cemetery on Friday, March 25 at 10:15 a.m., followed by memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church, Lynden with a reception following.

The family wishes to thank the entire amazing staff from Whatcom Hospice and Louisa Place.

Also our family and church friends at First Christian Reformed Church for their many meals, cards, and visits. You have blessed us.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.