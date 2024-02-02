We, the family, are saddened to announce that our wonderful, warm-hearted sister, Rita Kathleen Maki (née Gass), is no longer with us. Rita passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2024 in Lynden after a short illness.

Born on Aug. 7, 1944 in Abbotsford, B.C. to Michael and Kathleen Gass, Rita is survived by her beloved husband, Gerry Maki, and daughter, Jennifer Maki, as well as her four siblings: Ken Gass (Marian Wihak); Nora Gessner (Peter); Ron Gass (Jan) and Brenda Gass, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Abbotsford Senior Secondary School, Rita attended UBC where she met Gerry, an engineering student, and thus began a 60-year romance of love and mutual support.

Rita earned her teaching certificate, then taught in Prince George and Coquitlam for four years before moving to Sarasota, Florida with Gerry. It was there their beautiful daughter Jennifer was born.

After a few years, the couple moved to Seattle, where Gerry began a long career with Boeing, and Rita continued part-time work while managing the busy household with a huge garden and many activities. Her pastimes included playing soccer, baking elaborate desserts, and writing newsletters for the area Mustang Club.

After retirement, Rita and Gerry moved to the picturesque town of Lynden, Washington, a short drive from the Fraser Valley where Rita was raised, and where many of her family members still lived.

The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the nurses and staff at both PeaceHealth Hospital in Bellingham and Christian HealthCare in Lynden for the exceptional care Rita received, and for the kind and caring support they offered the family during this difficult time.

A celebration of Rita’s life will be held later this year.