Robert (Bob) James Eytzen, 87, was the first child born to Abraham and Hilda Eytzen in Mountain Lake, Minnesota on Jan. 17, 1937.

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, Bob had his homecoming with Mary by his side at the Christian Health Care Center in Lynden.

We are sure he is happy to be reunited with his parents, baby brother Albert, and son in-law Raymond Schultz.

