Robert Gilmore

Robert Clayton Gilmore, Sr., age 88, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20 at home in Lynden.

Robert was born May 9, 1933, in Lordsburg, New Mexico to Everett and Jessie Bell Gilmore.

Robert joined the Marine Corps in 1950 serving on the Korean War front lines earning the ranking of sergeant. He was discharged in 1959.

Robert worked at Uniflight Boat Builders for three years before starting his own business, Squalicum Marine Upholstery. He operated his canvas business alongside his wife and two children for 30 years.

Robert had many accomplishments in his life, including fabricating his own 23-foot Uniflight cruiser from the hull right up to canvas top.

He also spent many years completely restoring his 1929 Ford Model A to original condition. He received many awards at local shows and parades.

After retiring, Robert worked on rock polishing and jewelry making for his wife and family. Bob loved the outdoors, making many camping and hunting trips with close friends.

Robert leaves behind a wife of 65 years, Betty Jane Gilmore of Lynden, daughter Jeri Lynn Gilmore and husband Travis Bice of Lynden, son Robert C Gilmore Jr. and wife Gerri Kay of Ferndale, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and generations of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held later in the spring. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.