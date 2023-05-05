On Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Robert Harold Roos, loving husband and father passed away at the age 76. Bob was born in Worthington, MN on September 27, 1945 to Frank and LaVena Roos. He was the eighth child of 11 siblings. Bob was raised in Sioux City, Iowa where he graduated from Central High School in 1964. Bob, or Bobby as he was known by his siblings and friends, had a love for hockey and played for the Sioux City Eagles Hockey Team. At the age of 19, Bob joined the United Stated Air Force and served until 1968 when he was honorably discharged due to injury. During his time of service, he met and married his wife Diana in 1966. Before settling in Renton, WA, Bob and Diana lived in California, Chicago, Wyoming and Oregon. They raised their two daughters, Julia and Cheri in Renton where they lived for over 20 years. Bob had a love for boating, ﬁshing and camping. You could ﬁnd him ﬁshing on the Puget Sound or camping all over Washington into Canada with family and friends. Later in life, Bob and Diana moved to Lynden and ﬁnally settled in Anacortes, a town that he loved.

Bob worked for King County Metro Transit where he was a bus driver, trainer and supervisor at Metro’s East Base. Bob loved the early morning shifts and honored that schedule all through retirement. He retired from Metro in 1998. During his career at Metro, he was much loved by many and became known as “Rooster” a nick name that stuck with him until his passing. Bob was a hard worker and also a caring individual. He would never hesitate to help a friend in need. “Rooster” was true to his country and supporting the US Troops became a passion of his. He organized numerous fundraisers during “Desert Storm” designed to support wounded troops and their families. Bob was recognized multiple times by military organizations for his selﬂess eﬀorts supporting our troops.

During his retirement, Bob, Diana and their dog Feather traveled the United States in their RV ﬁnding adventure. Bob particularly loved Florida and Arizona. He was always eager to make new friends and try new things and it was on one of these journeys that he developed a fondness for rockhounding, which he introduced to his grandchildren. These journeys were special to Bob and he would tell the stories of his adventures for the rest of his days.

Bob was a Grandpa and he took his role very seriously. He loved his grandchildren deeply and you could ﬁnd him at soccer, baseball, basketball or football games yelling and cheering for his grand kids as they were growing up. He taught his grandkids to swim, ﬁsh, rock hound and camp. Grandpa’s trips to the Yum Yum store, swimming at the pool and a late night snack run to Sonic for a burger, will always be remembered by his grandkids.

Bob loved Midnight Steaks on the BBQ when celebrating with the family, or while camping. BBQ was a ceremony for Bob, and he was an artist who specialized in ribs and “Grandpa’s” prime rib. Bob also had a fondness for red wine & margaritas and he loved doing happy hour with his family.

Bob aka Rooster is proceeded in death by his parents Frank & LaVena, siblings Jimmy, Ruthie, Carolyn, Judy, Joan, Linda and Donnie. We are certain that Bob is now enjoying adventures with his loyal dogs Pookie and Feather.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Diana, Daughters Julia (Scott) Simmons, Cheri (Rick) Peterson and grandchildren Gus (Lisa) Simmons, Jack Simmons (Breanna), Mason Simmons, Pearle Peterson (Dylan) and Great Grandson Michael Simmons. Bob is also survived by his brother Frankie and his sisters Vena and Marilyn.

Please join us for a celebration of Bob’s great life on Saturday May 20, 2023 at the Anacortes Elks Lodge 1204, 1009 7th St. Anacortes, WA from 1-4 p.m.