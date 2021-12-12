Robert Kornelis

Robert James Kornelis, 73, of Lynden, Washington, died peacefully on Nov. 26.

Born in Sumas, to Louis and Marian Kornelis, Bob attended Lynden Public School before enlisting in the U.S. Army.

After his service in Vietnam, Bob moved his young family to Montana, where he started his career as a truck driver before returning to Whatcom County.

After many years on the road, often driving for Lynden Ready Mix, Bob retired to Idaho and eventually returned to Lynden.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his wife of 25 years, Jeri (Oliver) Kornelis.He is survived by his brother, Roger Kornelis, his sister, Marsha Stauffer, his son Mitch Kornelis (Robyn) of Lynden, his son Nathan Kornelis (Lolly) of Portland, and four grandchildren.

Memorial service date to be determined later.