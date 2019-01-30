Robert Rienstra

Robert “Bob” Allen Rienstra died of cancer at home surrounded by his family on Jan. 15, 2019, in Silverdale, Washington. He was 64.

He was born in Bellingham to Simon and Alice Rienstra. As a child, he lived in Ripon, California, before settling in Lynden. He attended Lynden High School and Whatcom Community College. He married Lois Houghton in 1980. He spent most of his career working in maintenance for the Lynden School District.

Bob was an energetic and friendly colleague, always ready with a joke. He loved working with students, discussing their interests and challenging them to do their best.

He retired in 2014, dedicating time to work for the Boys & Girls Club. He engaged his passion for the outdoors through gardening, hiking and fishing. He loved working with horses, training his dogs, and most of all spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Bob was preceded in death by both parents and his sister, Marilyn.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Lois; his son James (Nicole) and his daughters Jessica and Jennifer; and four grandkids, Madeline, Isabel, Sebastian and Theodore.

A memorial will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in Nooksack Valley Christ Community Church, 109 W. Third St., Everson. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob’s life.

In lieu of flowers and in light of Bob’s love for the outdoors, please consider making a donation to Lynden City Parks (Memo: Benson Park), 8460 Depot Rd., Lynden WA 98264.