Rollin Edgar Joy

Rollin E. Joy (Dad) passed peacefully Friday, May 5th, 2023, with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren by his side.

Born January 12th, 1931, in Dustin Nebraska, Dad’s family traveled west when he was 6 years old to make their new home in Concrete, WA. Later, the family built a home in Birdsview, WA where many family dinners were held over the years! He graduated from Concrete High School in 1948, where he held the record for being the longest yard kicker for the football team.

Between 1950 and 1953, Rollin enlisted in the Marine Corps. during the Korean War. As he was preparing for his first battle, peace was declared. Not one to ever let an opportunity pass by, Dad traveled to Japan, to climb Mt. Fuji! Twice!!

In 1955 Dad’s brother, Gene, and his wife, Ailene, set Peggy (Mom) and Rollin up on a date at the movies. They were married on September 1, 1956. While living in Bellingham, he attended Western Washington University and to make ends meet Mom worked at the 7-Spot Drive-In while pregnant with their first child, Nancy, who was born Sept. 1, 1958. When an opportunity presented itself for Dad to become a woodshop teacher in Bellevue, WA, he packed the 3 of us up and off we went!

In early 1961, the family returned to Bellingham, to a home on Sunset Drive. Their second child, Jim, was born later that year on November 1, 1961. Dad worked several years in the Employment Security Office on Grand Ave, but later became the shop teacher at Mount Baker High School. During this time, Dad decided to build his vision home out in the county and commenced clearing the land in 1964. From his own cardboard idea, to blueprints, to construction Dad built our home with the exact precision that he applied in everyday life. Some of his students from MBHS even helped during the build! In 1968 we moved into our new home and Mom still resides there today.

Rollin is preceded in death by his son Jim; his brothers Gene, Gordon, Perm; sister Ruth; and his parents Luther and Edna Joy. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy; his daughter, Nancy; granddaughter, Coty (Mike); grandson Tyler; sister Shirley Lambert and family; sister Miriam; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

A memorial service will be held in Rollin’s honor on May 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the afternoon at Rome Community Bible Church, 2720 Mt. Baker Highway, Bellingham, WA.

Rest easy solider.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sig’s Funeral and Cremation Services.