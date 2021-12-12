Ron Dykstra, age 71, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14. He is known for his kind heart and love of the Lord. He had many friends.

Ron was born on Oct. 31, 1950 in Bellingham to Pierson and Ann (Klein) Dykstra.

He grew up on the family farm in Sumas and continued living there until his passing.

Ron attended Sumas Christian School, Lynden Christian High School, and Bellingham Technical Collage.

Ron spent most of his career working at Great Western Lumber Mill.

Ron married Joey, who passed away after 10 years of marriage. Ron loved watching the Mariners and he kept the score of each game on his a wall.

Ron will be missed by siblings Linda (Carl) Johnson, Duane (Alyda) Dykstra, Marlene (Dale) TerWisscha, Vernon (Joann) Dykstra, and Glen (Alice) Dykstra; and many nieces and nephews who are dear to him.

He will be missed by uncle Merv and Lucy Dykstra.

Ron is preceded in death by his father and mother, as well as his wife Joey, and great-nephew Macklen.

Friends and family are invited to Sumas Cemetery for a graveside service on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Carl Crouse officiating.

A celebration of life open house will be held on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sumas Christian Reformed Church fellowship hall, 700 Sumas Ave., Sumas.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.