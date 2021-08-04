Ronald Little

Ron was born to Ralph and Oma Little in Bellingham, WA, with five sisters and three brothers.

After graduating from Meridian High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country while stationed in Korea.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Robert, Anna, and Lucella.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn, son Brian, daughter Cynthia, grandchildren Ronny, Greg and Nicole, great-grandchildren Zachary and Chloe, and siblings Rose, Doris, Elmer and Lola.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at Memorial Park, Bellingham, WA (behind Sunnyland School) on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 10:30 a.m.