Ronald Van Waveren

Ronald Rutger Van Waveren, age 81, passed away March 1. He was born in Lynden, Aug. 10, 1941 to Anthony (Tony) and Tina (Rutgers) Van Waveren.

Ron was raised in the Northwest but resided in Alaska, for the past 40-plus years.

Besides his beloved wife, Kim, Ron is survived by five children, numerous grandchildren, and two sisters, Lori Grant of Bellingham, and Joy Brennick of Lynden.

Graveside service at the Monumental Cemetery Aug. 10 at 1 p.m.

Celebration of life for family and friends following the service at The Fairway Cafe.