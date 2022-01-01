Rose Hamstra

Rose Marie (Simonson) Hamstra passed away on Jan. 14.

Rose was born in Mt. Vernon to parents Victor and Alice Simonson. She attended Ferndale High School, and in September of 1969, she married Daryl Hamstra.

Rose received a kidney transplant 28 years ago and was incredibly thankful for this gift of extra years to spend with her family.

Rose and her family have always been grateful to the many doctors who have treated her over the years.

Rose was an excellent cook, and wonderful homemaker, and she treasured time spent with her grandsons. She was loving, caring, and empathetic, and will be deeply missed.

Rose is survived by her husband Daryl Hamstra, daughter Vicki (Brian) Button, grandsons Landon Pine and Slater Pine, sisters-in-law Dixie (Ed) Weigelt and Donna Rae Hamstra, nephew Derek Weigelt, and niece Denae (Branden) Russell.

She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Alice Simonson, as well as her aunt Lenora Simonson, who helped raise her after her mother’s passing.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to a charity of your choice.

