‘Adopted life’ speaker Angela Tucker of Seattle featured By Calvin Bratt [email protected] WHATCOM ­— Angela Tucker, known for speaking out on a national scale on “the adopted life,” lends her voice to a Lynden-based group’s ongoing narrative. Racial Unity Now, born out of racial and political strife last year, has set two more webinars for…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now