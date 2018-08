Russell Theodore Gollen passed away peacefully on Friday, July 20, 2018, with the comfort of his family in attendance. Russ was 91, passing just 19 days before his 92nd birthday. His family invites you to come and celebrate his life in the American Legion Hall, 5537 Second Ave., Ferndale, on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 11…

