Ruth Ellen Beckett, age 87, of Big Lake, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Ruth was born in Mt. Vernon on Jan. 8, 1937 to John and Edith Hansen. Ruth attended Big Lake, Sedro-Woolley, and Mt. Vernon schools. In 1956, Ruth married James H. Beckett. Together, they raised three children. In 1961, Jim built a house for the family near Big Lake. Many happy years were spent together in that home.

Ruth enjoyed camping with her family, visiting Southern CA, Yellowstone, Canada, and many campgrounds in WA. Ruth also enjoyed days at the beach and gardening at her home. Even though Ruth had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and had been wheelchair bound since 1998, she thoroughly enjoyed life. She also loved and enjoyed her grandchildren, Amy (Dan) and Andrew, and her great-granddaughters, Faith and Kirsten. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Ruth is survived by her son, James E. Beckett and daughter Sally Beckett, both of Big Lake; daughter Linda (Clarence) VanDerMeulen of Lynden; granddaughter Amy (Dan) and great-granddaughters Faith and Kirsten Bennett of Everson; grandson Andrew VanDerMeulen of Nooksack; sister-in-law Natalie Hansen of Marysville; cousin Bob (Patty) Parkinson of Maryland, and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, John and Edith Hansen; her husband of 57 years, James H. Beckett; sister Rita Blacksher; brother Bernard Hansen; cousin Bruce Parkinson; and nephew David Blacksher.

Ruth’s family would like to thank the staff at Skagit Valley Hospital for the kind and tender care their mother received in her final days. Ruth’s family is also thankful to their Heavenly Father for giving them such a loving mother.

Ruth will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, 1200 E. Fir St., at 1 p.m. March 4, 2024. Reception following at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1511 E. Broadway St., Mt. Vernon.

Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home, Mt. Vernon.