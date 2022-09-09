Ruth Maier went home to be with her loving Savior on Monday, Aug. 29.

Ruth was born to Bert and Hannah (Vander Vorste) on July 10, 1926 in Westfield, ND.

Ruth was one of nine boys and two girls who grew up on the Van Beek family farm in Westfield.

Ruth attended school in Westfield, ND. After World War II broke out, she moved to Michigan to help with the war effort by working in a factory that built airplane parts.

After the war, Ruth married Charles Maier in 1947 and together they lived in Linton, ND until 1954 when they moved to Lynden.

Ruth was devoted to family, a loving mother and proud grandmother.

She was a member of First Reformed Church, in Lynden, and spent many years singing in the church choir.

Ruth taught Sunday School and served on multiple women’s church service committees.

She had the gift of hospitality and would welcome new folks to the community with her famous cinnamon or rhubarb rolls.

In addition, she was known for her delicious salmon dinners.

Ruth is survived by her children, Jim (Liz) Maier; Terry (Linda) Maier; Brad (Debbie) Maier; daughter-in-law Barb Maier; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Ruth leaves behind one brother, Roy Van Beek of Miami; in-laws Donna Van Beek, Wally and Luella Maier, Les Acton, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Bill; great-grandchild, Eleanor; brothers: Gerrit, Bill, Laurence, Alvin, Floyd, Clarence, Glen, and Gilbert; and sister Diane.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth’s honor may be made to the Whatcom Hospice House, care of Whatcom Hospice Foundation; 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225; or First Reformed Church, 610 Grover St, Lynden, WA 98264.

A family graveside committal will be on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. at Green Acres Memorial Park, Ferndale; followed by a Memorial Service at First Reformed Church, 610 Grover St., Lynden at 11 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation services.