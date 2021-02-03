Ruth Verbrugge, age 97, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Funeral arrangements are pending with Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
- News
- Community
- Sports
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Log in
Ruth Verbrugge, age 97, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Funeral arrangements are pending with Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Brent Lindquist
Email Brent at [email protected]
Confirmed Cases
Deaths
|
Hospitalizations
|Whatcom County
5,630
65
|
281
|Washington State
300,018
4,316
|
17,892