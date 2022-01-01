Ryon K. Harriman went to be with his Lord and Savior on Christmas Day.

Ryon was born in January 1979 in Bellingham to parents Robert and Gail (Dennison) Harriman. He graduated from Mount Baker High School and went on to be a professional long-haul truck driver for Bert Matter Trucking.

In August 2021 Ryon married Stacy Waldo.

Ryon enjoyed baseball season with his son, hunting and fishing, anything classic cars, and cooking.

Ryon is preceded in death by his grandparents Roy and LuAnne Denison, and grandfather Ron Harriman.

Ryon is survived by his wife Stacy Harriman of Everson, son Khalill Harriman, parents Robert and Gail Harriman of Everson, grandmother Maryann Herriman of Everson, sister Angela Goto, nephew John Goto, in-laws Robert and Robbie Waldo, Darcy (Mike) Boersma and their two children, Katie (Gerald) Bravo and their three children, Brad Waldo, lots of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many great friends.

You are invited to join the family in remembering Ryon at his memorial service on Saurday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at Sonlight Community Christian Reformed Church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.