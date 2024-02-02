Sharlene Hersman Mock Hauge

Sharlene was born in Lynden. She grew up on a chicken farm at Northwood corner and attended Lynden High School. In 1956, she graduated as a registered nurse from the General Hospital of Everett, and married Ronald Mock who was also from Lynden.

Sharlene and Ron started their family in Kirkland and later moved to Bellevue. She was a nurse at Seattle Children’s Hospital and then had a long career as an ICU nurse at Overlake Hospital. Sharlene was involved with the Bellevue United Methodist Church and supported her kids at school and swim meets as a single mom after Ron’s passing in 1976.

In 1984, she married Paul Hauge and moved to Kirkland. They joined Holy Spirit Lutheran Church and were active members. Sharlene amazed family when she learned how to ski at 50 years old, so they could travel the country skiing together and host an annual fun family ski trip at Crystal Mountain. They were avid travelers and traveled the world together. Their winters were spent skiing and the summers backpacking.

Sharlene spent 20 years participating in a quilting group for charity. She was a long-time member of P.E.O. (philanthropic educational organization), which has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for over 150 years. She was a big Seahawks fan and founding season ticket holder from the beginning in 1976.

Sharlene was very stoic, and barely shared how much pain she was in from cancer. We are extremely grateful that she is no longer in pain.

Sharlene is survived by sons Jeffrey (wife Judy, daughters Danica and Toria) and Steven Mock (son Cameron, daughters Stephanie and Samantha) and their families, and daughter Lorelei “Lori” Mock. Also, Paul’s daughters, Diane Hauge Daggatt and Lorna Hauge Pflaumer (husband Bruce, daughters Madison Fergerstrom, Makalie Schile, and their families).

A memorial service and reception for Sharlene will be held at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m. The address is 10021 N.E. 124th St., Kirkland.

In lieu of flowers donations can be given to https://kidvantagenw.org/, a local charity Sharlene supported.