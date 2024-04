Sharon Heeringa

Sharon Kay Heeringa, age 70, passed away on April 13, 2024 as a result of an automobile accident.

Sharon was born in Bellingham on Jan. 27, 1954 to Russell Noteboom and Margene (Roosendaal) Noteboom. Sharon graduated from Lynden High School in 1973.

Sharon met Randy Heeringa in Penticton, B.C. and they were married Feb. 8, 1973. Sharon and Randy went on to have four children Ryan, Tonya, Nathan, and Trisha.

Sharon is predeceased by Russell and Margene Noteboom and brother Jerry Noteboom. She is survived by her husband Randy Heeringa, her children and spouses Ryan (Tricia) Heeringa, Tonya (Richard) Lane, Nathan (Krista) Heeringa, and Trisha (Jay) Van Mersbergen, and sisters Linda (Randy) Duim and Janet (Kevin) Rutgers.

Sharon will be remembered for her contagious laugh, caring heart, goofiness, and her ability to make others feel special.

Sharon loved music, traveling, taking photographs, meeting new people and water. Sharon’s deep love and faith in Jesus was evident in her life.

Sharon was a devoted grandmother and deeply loved her grandchildren; Grant and Alena Heeringa, Jake, Mason, and Willow Lane, Elias Heeringa, and Nola Van Mersbergen.

A service will be held at First Reformed Church, 610 Grover St., Lynden at 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Ebenezer Christian School, 9390 Guide-Meridian Road, Lynden WA, 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services