Sherman Bajema 

Sherman James Bajema, age 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 14 with his family surrounding him.

Born to Jim and Fannie Bajema on May 5, 1932 in Lynden, Sherm was a resident of the Lynden area his entire life.

Sherm attended Lynden Christian School and worked with his father on the family farm until he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving overseas in the Korean War.

Upon his return, Sherm married his high school sweetheart, Doris Mae Likkel, on July 16, 1954 and together they raised five children.

Sherm was a lifelong dairy farmer and also worked as a plumber and electrician. In his retirement he and Doris Mae enjoyed many family camping trips, mission trips and various volunteer opportunities, both locally and internationally.

As a member of Third Christian Reformed Church in Lynden, Sherm served over the years as both an elder and deacon, as well as on various committees and ministry teams.

Sherm will be dearly missed by Doris Mae, his wife of 68 years, their five children and spouses, grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren: Jim and Lorraine Bajema and children Ryan (Tara), Justin (Sarah), Tyler (Danielle); Jan and Donn Olmsted and children Megan (Bryan) and Caitlin (Jason); Bev and Scott Weidkamp and children Todd (Jessie), Kerri (James), Krista (Chad), Courtney and Cole; Karen and Greg Visser and children Tamara (David) and Brian; Tom and Renee Bajema and children Jordan (Abby), Jessica (Matt) and Jeff (Haylee); sisters, brother and in-laws: Sylvia Nymeyer, Jane (Ron) Scholten, Glen Bajema, Joann Bajema, Mary Lou and Arlyn Plagerman, Vonnie Roosendaal, Allen and Lynn Likkel.

Sherm was preceded in death by an infant sister, Lois Irene, and by brothers-in-law Shorty Nymeyer and Dennis Roosendaal.

A memorial service will be held at Third Christian Reformed Church, 514 Liberty St, Lynden, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.

Donations in Sherm’s memory may be made to Lynden Christian School, Christian Hope Association or a charity of your choice.

The family is grateful to the staff at Meadow Greens and the Christian Health Care Center for their loving care of Sherm over the past two years.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.