Sherman Starkenburg, age 86, passed away Friday, April 15 in Bellingham.

Sherm was born Feb. 8, 1936 in Lynden to parents Sherman and Gertie (Van Weerdhuizen) Starkenburg.

A private family graveside service with military honors will be held at Monumenta Cemetery in Lynden.

Sherm is survived by his wife Ping and her children Min Cai Lu and wife XiXi Feng and their child Zi Tong Lu and Yu Wen Lu and her fiancé Chris.

Sherm also leaves behind a sister, Gertie Wark of Bellingham; a brother, Allen Starkenburg of Ashcroft, B.C. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sherm was preceded in death by his parents Sherman and Gertie Starkenburg, brothers Pete, Marinus and Jake Starkenburg and sisters Lena Brink and Augusta Zoet.

Sherm enjoyed serving in the U.S. Air Force, his horses, fishing and his beautiful yacht Lucky Lady.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Whatcom Hospice House or your favorite charity.

