Sherry Cline 

Sadly our mom, Sherry Paul Cline, 89, of Ferndale passed away peacefully on Monday morning March 7.

Sherry was born to Paul and Esther Hand in the small town of Neodesha, Kansas. Neodesha is the Osage Indian word meaning,

“the water is smoky with mud”. The date was May 22, 1932.

Mom and her parents came to Ferndale, Washington in 1935 where she lived out her earthly days.

Mom went to Ferndale Schools and graduated in 1949. She also met Richard Cline, her future husband and our father. They were married in 1952 when Richard was on Army Leave. Going to college at both the University of Washington and Western Washington College of Education, she graduated with a Biology degree in 1954.

Our mom always wanted to be a forest ranger, but she wasn’t allowed to because at that time, there were no provisions for women’s bathroom facilities. Thus, teaching Biology became her calling and her passion.

Mom taught in both Ferndale and Lynden schools, retiring from Lynden in 1982 at the age of 50. She enjoyed 39 years of retirement.

After our dad passed in 1995, mom waited one year to the day to strike up a special relationship with another classmate, Maynard Gorze until his passing in 2014. Sherry filled her time with volunteer work. Ferndale Food Bank, United Church, PEO, DUPI, Ferndale Heritage Society, Puget Sound Blood Bank, AARP Tax Consultant and others benefited from her dedication and talent.

Mom lived by the quote, “Always walk through life as if you have something new to learn, and you will.”

Mom loved sharing with others about Biology and even how to bake homemade bread. Her daughter Linda and son-in-law Jim came to live with her in 2016 to take care of her in her final years.

Sherry is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cline, parents Paul and Esther Hand and many other families and friends. She is survived by daughter Linda and husband Jim, son Jon and wife Sheryl, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, special sister-in-law Marta Hand, brother Gary, nephew Brand and wife Kerri Hand and their two daughter, niece Lorenda and her husband Steve Wieder and their two sons, nephew Randy and wife Diane Cline and their three children, nephew Bob and wife Vickie Cline and their three children.

There other grandnieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Mom lived by the words, “I have learned that to be with those they love is enough” by Jody Bergsma.

Her positive nature and caring for others will be missed terribly.

Mom would want you to tell your loved ones that you do love them.

There will be no services, but celebrations of life picnics this summer. Donations, especially to environmental causes and education purposes, may be made to your favorite charity in Sherry’s name.

