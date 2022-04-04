Sheryl Schilder

Sheryl Ann Schilder was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 4. She was 79 years old.

Born on Nov. 2, 1942, to William and Etta Ripperda in Sumas, Sheryl grew up on a beautiful family farm in Everson with her three younger sisters, Louise, Karen and Barbara.

Sheryl was easy to talk to, had a great laugh, and made the best snickerdoodles and gingersnaps.

After graduating college, Sheryl was an elementary school teacher and then lovingly raised her two sons and daughter.

Sheryl had a second career after her children grew up until she retired in 2016.

During her retirement years she enjoyed theater and traveled to various U.S. states, national parks and Europe.

She was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, an avid writer and an excellent gift giver who cherished her family.

As a book lover and lifelong teacher, Sheryl always made sure her grandchildren had something good to read.

Sheryl is survived by her children Mark Schilder, Brent Schilder and Kristen Hollis; daughters-in-law Kristen Carlson and Mary Schilder; son-in-law, Robert Hollis; grandchildren Arianna, Ethan, Stellan, Linnea, Emily, Caroline and Annie; sisters Louise DeVries and Karen Schwantes; brothers-in-law Rob DeVries and Jerry Schwantes; nieces and nephews Treva and Mike Hammingh, Monae and Duane Birkhofer, Marissa and Tim Cramer, and Bryn and Sarah DeVries; and several great nieces and nephews. She loved them all dearly.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at Monumenta Cemetery for close family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheryl’s honor may be made to World Vision.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.