On Dec. 27, 2022, Shirley DeBoer was released from her physical limitations and welcomed to her heavenly home.

Shirley was born May 16, 1931, to Jack and Cora (Radder) Troost. Shirley was married to Gerben DeBoer for 67 years.

Shirley worked for many years as a retail clerk, but her main job was wife and mother. She was a strong woman who loved and took good care of her family.

Shirley was a great cook, especially known for her incredible pies. Shirley valued her friendships, her walking partners, her golfing companions, and her coffee time buddies.

Shirley and her husband enjoyed playing pinochle, traveling, and attending sporting events. She lived a full life, and was a loyal and gracious woman with the gift of hospitality.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Gerben DeBoer, her parents, brother Ken (Tina) Troost, brother-in-law Ray DeBoer, brother-in-law, John (Joan) DeBoer, brother-in-law Henry DeBoer, and nephew Dan Troost.

Shirley was survived by her children Carol (Rod) DeJong, Gail (Kent) DeHoog, and Morrie (Darlene) DeBoer, 10 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by sister Eileen DeBoer.

Shirley was a charter member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church where a service is planned for Jan. 6 at 11 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.