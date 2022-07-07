Clyde “Skip” Baker passed away on June 23 with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with multiple melanoma for over four years.

Skip was born Tacoma, Washington on March 26, 1936 Clyde C. Porter and Fayette Bell Foote. He attended Port Townsend High School and graduated in 1954 before attending Western Washington College where he received his degree in education.

From there, Skip went on to earn his master’s degree from Washington State College. It was during this time that he married his college sweetheart Shirlene Simpson.

Skip’s first job was teaching eighth grade at his hometown high school in Port Townsend after which he taught in Mount Vernon where they raised their three children.

During his teaching career at Mount Vernon, Skip coached football and basketball as the Middle School Athletic Coordinator while also serving as the school’s vice principal.

Skip will be remembered for his love of travel, golfing, carpentry skills and his love for the Seahawks, Huskies and Mariners.

Skip and Shirlene moved to Lynden in 1998 where Skip would spend the rest of his life surrounded by a wonderful community of loving friends and neighbors.

The couple attended Sonlight Community Church where Skip was active as the building and grounds chairman. But he will be remembered most as a husband, father and grandfather who loved his family passionately and served the Lord with his whole heart.

Skip is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Phil “Pepper” Baker. He is survived by Shirlene, his wife of 64 years, and their three children: Russell Baker (son Clyde) Debra Damron (Gary) and Randall Baker (Sherrie) and children Alyssa Landry (Bradyn) Jordan, Jessalyn and Maleah, sister Patricia Kilmer (Dick), sister-in-law Sharon Baker and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family is so grateful for friends and family who have given their love and support with phone calls, meals, cards and visits.

A graveside service will be at Ten Mile Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.