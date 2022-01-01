Snowda Mullins

Snowda Marie Mullins, 38, of Lynden passed away unexpectedly on April 7 in her home.

Snowda was born in Bellingham to Robin & Margaret Mullins on Oct. 17 1983, the second of four children. Snowda grew up in Lynden, attending Lynden Public Schools, and graduating in 2002.

Snowda’s childhood was filled with music, swimming, Girl Scouts and trips to the family cabin in Seabeck, WA.

She attended Lynden United Methodist Church as a child and was baptized there as an infant.

Snowda’s passion for small critters was developed early.

Her home was always open to creatures great and small, with a unique inability to say no to a pet in need, even into adulthood.

Snowda’s musical talents were widespread, from piano, to flute, to oboe and even picking up the trumpet. Snowda’s time in high school bands were some of her favorites.

After 13 years in girl scouts with mom Maggie as troop leader, Snowda earned the very first gold award in the community where she brought her love of music and Girl Scouts together, forming a community band for her final project.

After graduation, Snowda entered the workforce while taking some college courses.

The highlight of her life and 20s was becoming a mother to Eden (16) and Matthew (12).

Snowda had a strong faith in the Lord despite difficulty in her life.

She began attending Bible studies and church with friends, and at 29 years old was baptized again.

She was connected to a number of churches in Whatcom County including Grace Baptist, NCCTK and Hillcrest Church in Fairhaven.

As a single mom, her path was not easy. Snowda worked in a variety of jobs and modeled commitment and hard work to her kids. Most recently Snowda found great joy being a cook.

Snowda’s friendships were honest and real. She did not hide her struggles or conceal her love.

She enjoyed sending thoughtful gifts and celebrating birthdays with grandeur.

Road trips with her kids (and mom and bonus kids) were some of Snowda’s favorite vacations. Together they visited the Redwoods, Mount Rushmore, the Oregon Coast, Forks, Sequim and Seattle, to name a few.

Her friendships, intense love, and banter will be deeply missed by all.

Eden and Matthew will forever be changed by the loss of their mother’s fierce and exceptional love.

Friends and family will not have their daughter/sister/friend to share life with.

No more milestones ahead like 40, teaching kids to drive, seeing their graduation, marriage, or grandchildren. The loss is devastating.

Snowda is preceded in death by her grandparents Roland and Nellie Woods and Burns and Juanita Mullins, and niece Addison Robertson.

Snowda is survived by her daughter Eden (16) and son Matthew (12); parents Maggie Mullins, and Robin & Lynn Mullins-McKinster; siblings and their spouses: Jennifer and John Robertson, Paul and Kate Woods, and Grant and Desiree Mullins and nephews and niece Aiden, Robyn, Riley, Mac and Tommy.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Baptist Fellowship, 338 N. Park St., Lynden, with Pastor Delaine Bailey officiating. Reception will follow.

Donations to help the family with related expenses can be made by visiting any WECU branch and designating it to the “In the memory of Snowda Mullins” account or via Venmo using @snowda-memorial (Margaret Mullins).

Any donations exceeding the costs associated with her passing will be earmarked for Eden and Matthew’s future.