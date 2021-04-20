Steve Wright

The Good Lord called home an amazing man. Steve “Pops” Wright went home to be with the Lord.

He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, courageous war veteran and friend to many. His legacy was strong in the many who were blessed to love and know him. “I define manhood simply: man should be tough, fair, and courageous, never petty, never looking for a fight, but never backing down from one either.” — John Wayne.

As your favorite actor stated above, you never backed down to life or your battle with cancer, but sadly cancer got you. We know you are now pain-free and in an amazing place.

Steve was born in Lufkin, Texas, to parents Clyde and Exer (Traweek) Wright Sr. Steve met Janet Richardson while they were working in the Navy hospital in San Diego caring for a patient. They were married on Christmas day in 1975 and together had one son.

Steve served in the U.S. Army as a combat medic on the DMZ. His unit was honored with the Nobel Peace Prize for their effort. Later he reenlisted in the Navy. Steve served three years as a corpsman on the USS Joseph Strauss destroyer.

Steve was a career sales man following his wife’s career. He was very relational and was a stranger to no one.

As Steve and Janet retired to the Lynden area, they grew many friendships. Steve took great pride in his son and his grandchildren’s sporting events, always in the stands rooting their team on.

Steve is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janet; son Josh (Michelle) and grandchildren Jeremiah Wright, Allison Wright, Annika Wright and Lincoln Wright; and one brother, Clyde Wright Jr.

He was preceded in death by one sister.

Burial will be at Lynden Cemetery at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 24, followed by a memorial service in First Reformed Church at 11 a.m.

Memorials in honor of Steve are suggested to the Friends of Lynden Christian Sports Booster Club, 515 Drayton St., Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.