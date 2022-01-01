Supplemental American Rescue Plan funding available

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced supplemental American Rescue Plan Act funding for the Local Agriculture Market Program (LAMP).  The program will receive a total of $130 million in supplemental American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funding to promote competition and create more and better markets for local and regional food producers by expanding…

