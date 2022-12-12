Theodore “Ted” Huizenga, age 86, died peacefully at home on Dec. 13.

Ted was born June 18, 1936 in Downey, California to parents Ted and Flora (Weidenaar) Huizenga.

Ted had five siblings: Ed Huizenga, Dick Huizenga, Gilbert Huizenga, Johanna Vanderberg and Melvin Huizenga.

In 1954, Ted graduated from Bellflower Christian High School where he played QB for the football team.

Ted married Hilda Bosma on Nov. 30, 1956, in Artesia, California. Together they have four children.

In 1968, Ted moved with his family and his brother Ed and his family to Lynden where they started the company, Huizenga Brother’s Construction Inc. Notable projects include the distinctive Elenbaas Feed Mill in Sumas, multiple buildings at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, Radar Farms Processing Plant, and many other large commercial projects in Whatcom County.

Ted had a great love of the water and enjoyed fishing and boating. As well, he spent time as a Coast Guard Auxiliary member.

Ted also enjoyed horses. He was a member of the Nooksack Valley Riders and Light Horse Superintendent for the Northwest Washington Fair.

After retirement, Ted and Hilda enjoyed traveling around the country in their motorhome, visiting friends and family and going on many many wonderful adventures.

Ted was a devoted Christian and served as a deacon and elder on several occasions throughout the years.

Ted is preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings.

Ted is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Hilda (Bosma) Huizenga; son Mike and Suzanne (Adair) Huizenga and granddaughters Michelle Huizenga Guglielmo and Kristi Huizenga; son Don and Splendora (Papetti) Huizenga, and grandson Richard Huizenga (Kimberly) and great-granddaughter Payton, and grandson Tommy Huizenga; son Tom and Tammy (Hong) Huizenga, and grandson Travis Voth (Megan) and great grandchildren Taylor, Lincoln, and Mea, and granddaughter Heather Pierce-Morales and great grandchildren Jordyn and Christian; daughter Janet Kowsky and granddaughter Alisha Vanderveen and great grandchildren Ariyana, Drake, Teagan, and Owen.

Ted is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, their spouses and children.

The memorial service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Sonlight Church, 8800 Bender Road, Lynden. Internment preceded at Monumenta Cemetery in Lynden. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Lynden Christian Tuition Fund at Sonlight CRC.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.