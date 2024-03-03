Teresa ‘Tracy’ Grace Spillman of Lynden passed away in January 2024 after a long illness. She was born on April 28, 1955 and graduated from Mariner High School in Everett. She then proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force. Tracy served her country nobly for 21 years. She loved adventure and served in all four corners of the U.S. plus the Pentagon and four remote assignments in Germany, The Netherlands, Greenland and Alaska. During this time, she received numerous meritorious awards and achievement medals. After her honorable discharge from the service Tracy moved back to Everett. Wherever she went she proudly wore her Air Force Retired cap. She enjoyed swapping stories with other vets and welcomed “thank you for your service” comments with a smile and graceful nod.

Tracy had a fun-loving spirit. She enjoyed playing softball with her brothers, Frank and Dutch, and delivered papers with them. She devoted her time after school helping Uncle Tom run his neighborhood store in Mukilteo. She won trophies in bowling, enjoyed picnics, camping, parades, Little League baseball and playing Santa for her nieces and nephews at Christmas. And she had good times with her mother, Grace, driving around Europe in her Lada.

Born with a life-threatening defect, Tracy had emergency surgery at Seattle Children’s Hospital when only a day old. With her little body under siege, she was a fighter, a survivor, and she continued to embrace life with an independent and determined spirit.

In recent years and as her health began to fail, Tracy moved north to be near her sister, Pam, and brother-in-law, Doug, in Lynden. She was a friendly neighbor to many there and was devoted to her family of cats. (When she passed, Scamper was found snuggling beside her.) She was also a woman of faith and was at peace knowing that her tired body would soon be in the company of Jesus.

Tracy was preceded in death by her mother Grace DeRooy-Spillman-VerHoeven, father Kenneth Spillman and her brother Frank Spillman. She is survived by her sister Pam (Spillman) Bulthuis (Doug), brother “Dutch” Kenneth Spillman (Janet) and nieces and nephews Franklin, Heather, Lennelle, Scott, Brian, Karen and Jon and their families.

In July, she will be buried with military honors at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.

Her company and playful laugh will be forever missed.

Memorials in Tracy’s name may be made to the Humane Society of Whatcom County.

Deceased’s funeral arrangementshave been entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home.