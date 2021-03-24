The money starts flowing

Just 1st District will receive $972 million KIRKLAND — Congresswoman Suzan DelBene last week announced that local governments and school districts in Washington’s 1st Congressional District will receive an estimated $972 million in all from the American Rescue Plan that President Biden signed into law March 12. That includes $362 billion for state, local and…
