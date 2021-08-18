Theresa E. Matheson passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, Aug. 8 at the age of 100.

A funeral mass will be offered by Father Francis Thumbi, Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5781 Hendrickson Ave., Ferndale.

Burial to follow at Greenacres Cemetery in Ferndale.

