Theresa “Terrie” Estelle (Robinson) Griffin, age 78, of Lynden, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Bellingham on Feb. 15, 2024, joining her parents George and Florence (Granger) Robinson and beloved sister Cecelia Page in eternal rest. Born on Dec. 27, 1945 in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, Theresa cultivated a passion for singing amid her family’s rich maritime heritage. Her natural vocal talents enraptured audiences at the 1964 New York World’s Fair during her senior year at Boothbay Region High School.

In 1966, Theresa earned her medical secretary degree at Bay State College in Boston and married Russell C. Griffin, thus embarking on lifelong adventures as a military family.

As they served, they raised four children while crisscrossing Europe and the U.S. Her steadfast devotion, style, grace, creativity, and nurturing resilience furnished loved ones with constancy and comfort through an ever-changing world.

Known for her generosity, wit, sense of humor and fun-loving nature, Theresa touched the lives of many in her community. She was always eager to lend a caring hand to those in need. Her kindness and compassion created a ripple effect, leaving a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to cross paths with her.

She is survived by her loving family: Eric Griffin, Shawn Griffin, Tracey (Gary) Best, Colleen (Greg) Hoffenbacker; grandchildren Audrey, Noah, Zachary; great-grandson Thomas; and nephews Neal Page, Rick Page.

Theresa found spiritual fulfillment with the Jehovah’s Witnesses. Embracing the congregation wholeheartedly brought immense joy and lifelong friends. Her departure leaves a void that can never be filled, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her. Her legacy of love and goodness will continue to inspire and guide us in the days to come.

May our mother rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the love and warmth she shared so generously during her time on Earth. The memories we shared with her will forever be cherished, and her spirit will live on in the stories we tell and the lives she touched.