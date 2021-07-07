Thomas Berkley Blume, age 73, of Bellingham passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, in Bellingham.

He had been a lifetime resident of Whatcom County. Tom was a Master Craftsman for Residential Construction to Boat Building.

He is survived by his sons, Tim Blume and his wife Krista, Matt Blume and his wife Emily; grandsons, Sawyer, Wyatt and Nolan; sisters, Connie Blume, Sue and her husband Mike DenAdel; brother, Rod Blume and his wife Adi and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Saturday July 17, 2021, 2-6 p.m. at the Squalicum Boat House at Zuanich Park in Bellingham, WA. Pie, ice cream and Coffee social.

Feel free to bring your favorite pie you shared with Tom over the years and your favorite coffee mug.

Please share your thoughts and memories online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com.