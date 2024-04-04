Thomas Hayden Thompson passed away on March 17, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was born in Deer Lodge, Montana on April 24, 1938, to Virgil and Velma Thompson.

As a young boy he grew up on Friday Harbor working and playing with his brother and sister on the family farm. Summers were spent salmon fishing and helping his parents run various fish canneries in Alaska. He joined the Air Force in 1960.

After multiple job ventures in Whatcom County, Tom moved to Wenatchee in 1991 and enjoyed all his leisure time at Lake Chelan. After retirement in 2006, they moved to Lynden to be closer to family. He enjoyed growing flowers and trees, painting, making craft projects and being with his dog Lulu.

Tom is survived by his wife, Marjorie of 39 years, his children Dan (Cris) Thompson of Lynden, Diana (Mark) Bellingar of Blaine and Denise Thompson of Silverdale, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We’d like to thank CHCC for their exceptional care during his last weeks.

To honor Tom, his family will sprinkle his cremains at Lake Chelan.