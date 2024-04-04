Shed not a tear, except for joy, when you remember me.

I ran the race as best I could. I was all that I could be.

The love and laughter that we shared, while on this earthly plane, would somehow be diminished if my memory brought you pain.

Looking through the veil, you’ll find we’re really not that far apart, for memories last forever when captured by the heart.

I may unexpectedly appear as the first rose of the spring or in the gladness that you feel when you hear a robin sing.

A cool breeze that may caress your face on a hot, summer afternoon. Or you may turn on the radio and it plays our favorite tune.

I’ll answer any time you call across the great divide. Just close your eyes and think of me and I’ll be by your side.

Hand in hand we’ll walk together down the path of days gone by and reminisce the joy we shared, together you and I.

For death will not the victor be, my life affirmed worthwhile if when my memory runs ‘cross your mind … I’d see a little smile.

Written by Thomas ‘Tom’ Graham. Born: April 19, 1940. Died: March 18, 2024.