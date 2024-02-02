Timothy Jasper Martin Jr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2024, just shy of his 85th birthday. Tim was born on March 2, 1939, to parents Timothy Sr. and Bertha Martin in Patterson, California. At the age of one, they moved to Modesto, CA, where he grew up.

Tim excelled as a three-sport athlete and artist. After graduating from Modesto High School, he declined a prestigious art school scholarship and instead attended Modesto Junior College, where he continued playing baseball.

Tim learned the welding trade from his father and began working as a welder at the Heil Company. It was here that he met Hank Jansen and eventually relocated with his young family of four to Lynden where he joined the Milky Way division of Lynden Transport.

Tim had a passion for everything flashy and eccentric. He enjoyed dressing well, driving fun cars, and living life to the fullest. Tim was an inventor who was always brainstorming ways to improve things. He started his own welding/manufacturing shop, where he passed on his welding knowledge to many others.

In Lynden, his family expanded with two more children as Tim made his home at the Pangborn homestead. Many cherished memories were made here. The family raised various animals and Tim had his workshop, where he enjoyed tinkering and coming up with the next big invention.

Above all, Tim wanted the best for each of his family members. His pride in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was evident to everyone who knew him. He cherished the annual family camping trips and any opportunity to be at an event where he could cheer on his family members while they did what they loved. Tim beamed with pride whenever he had an opportunity to brag about his family; he was one proud Papa.

Tim will be deeply missed by his children: Timothy Martin III (Kim), Monica Wolverton (Hal), Sean Martin (Carmel), and Sarah Whitman (Marty); grandchildren: Melissa, Saul (Elysa), Stephen (Jackie), Clayton, and Koby; great-grandchildren: Katie, Jaela, Liam, Lydian, Palmer, MacKenzie, and Victoria; former wife, Susan; and many extended family members.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy Sr. and Bertha Martin; siblings Gloria, Toni, Mike, and Jenny; son Joseph; grandson TJ; great-grandson Logan; and former wife, Diane.

A barbeque in celebration of Tim’s life is being planned for this spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lewis Funeral Chapel in Bremerton, WA.