Theunis “Tom” Van Berkum passed away peacefully at his home in Lynden, surrounded by his family on Sept. 2.

Tom was born in Molkwerum Friesland on April 1, 1932, to Jan and Jetske Van Berkum. He was the fourth of 10 children and the oldest son.

At the age of 20, Tom was drafted into the Dutch Army and served his country for two years. Next, Tom returned home to work on the family farm until he was 25.

He then made the decision to move to the United States to pursue opportunities in farming and in April of 1957 Tom moved to Michigan and then California to work on dairy farms.

Tom returned to Holland to marry his best friend and love Sylvia Nauta, Aug. 26, 1958.

Shortly after their wedding, Tom returned to work in Artesia, California and Sylvia joined him there later that year. They had eight children: John, Mike, Anne, twins Jeanette and Theodore, twins Harold and Henry, and Thomas.

In 1967, he moved his family to Bakersfield, California and farmed there for 10 years.

In 1977, Tom purchased a farm and moved his family to Everson. He loved dairying and working with his sons on the family farm. Tom was a familiar face at the Everson Auction barn.

Along with dairying, Tom loved spending time with family and friends, reading, and playing games including chess, cards, pool, and Sequence.

Many memories were made on family trips to Seaside, Oregon.

Tom was a faithful member at First Reformed Church and served as an elder for a period of time.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Jan and Jetske, brothers Halbe, Tjitse, sisters; Minke, Jeltsje, sons; John and Harold; grandchildren; Jordan and Katrina.

Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sylvia. Siblings: Hendrik, Ybeltje, Petronella, Liesbeth, and Hinke Children and grandchildren, (Cindy), Mike (Jennifer), Anne (Will), Jeanette (Jim), Theo (Cheryl), (Keven), Henry (Tracy), Tom (Brooke) 24 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

You are invited to a memorial service for Tom at First Reformed Church, on Friday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lighthouse Mission Ministries PO Box 548 Bellingham, WA 98227.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.