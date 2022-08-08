Toni Feller 

Toni Diane (Visser) Feller passed away Aug. 8 from epithelial ovarian cancer.

Toni was born to Thelma (Rector) and Harold Visser on Aug. 16, 1945. She attended Lynden Christian School and graduated from Mount Baker High School.

In 1964 Toni married the love of her life, Edwin Feller, with whom she joyfully shared 58 years of her life.

Together they raised three children, Shawn (Feller) Walker, husband Scott Walker and their children Shea and Brett; Darin Feller, his wife Valerie (Gougeon) Feller and their children Hannah, Leah and Jenna; and Dan Feller, wife Mimi Yang and their children Luke and Marlowe.

Toni was very proud of her children and especially her grandchildren who she found delightful.

Toni had deep roots in Whatcom County, her grandparents having settled here, on the Visser Road in Lynden when Washington was still a territory.

She mainly grew up off the southern end of Lake Whatcom where she really did walk home a mile, uphill from the school bus.

Toni loved this area and made the most of all this region has to offer. Toni loved being outside, hiking, biking, lake swimming, berry picking and camping.

Toni was outdoorsy before it was cool and taught her children to appreciate the simple things in life.

Toni was also an avid library user and reader who especially enjoyed biographies. Toni and Ed loved to trailer camp and made many friends on their excursions.

Toni had a gift for hostessing and loved meeting people.

Because of Ed’s work, Toni was able to visit 11 countries where she always made new friends. Over the years, Ed and Toni hosted several exchange students, many of whom they are still in contact and share a special bond.

Toni was an avid gardener who prided herself on her flowers and while she would never call herself a gourmet chef, she was a great cook and collector of recipes that she loved to share.

If Toni gave a recipe the thumbs up, you knew it would be good.

Toni loved taking pictures, especially family pictures, and every grandchild received a photo book commemorating each year of their life.

Toni had an infectious laugh that used to embarrass her children but will be greatly missed.

Toni was active in her church, Christ the King, and especially enjoyed helping with children’s ministry and Alpha.

Toni also had a special affinity for The Firs and their many ministries.

After her diagnosis in January, Toni hoped to live out her life the best way she could. She said, “I have a great marriage, fantastic kids, have seen the world and have wonderful friends, what more could I ask for. I’ve had a great life.”

She was truly blessed these last months to have so many family and friends who visited and sent affectionate messages from all over the world. She felt profoundly loved.

Special thanks from our family to Hospice of Whatcom County for the kind care they gave mom.

Toni is survived by her sister Susie Klander (Rick), half-siblings Don Visser (Jaylene), Debbie MeleMai (Sky), and Patti Jones (Ray). Brothers and sisters-in-law Bill Feller (Peggy), Ken Feller (Gayle), Perry Feller (Ellen Matter), Dee Dee Larson, Marlys Smith (Brad), and Gladys Libolt (Clyde).

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 3. Please join us for an open house at The Firs Chalet, Mt Baker HWY, Deming, 1.8 miles past Raven Hut ski lodge from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., with a memorial at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to: TGNA Guatemala Avant Ministries at 10000 N. Oak Trafficway Kansas City, MO 64155; The Firs at 4605 Cable Street Bellingham, WA 98229; or Hospice of Whatcom County Lockbox #1097, PO Box 35146 Seattle, WA 98124-5156.