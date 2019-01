Todd Warger talks on his investigative work of historic county stories; one 1941 story happened west of Ferndale By Ashley Hiruko [email protected] WHATCOM — Todd Warger has spent years uncovering odd and outrageous accounts of local crime, as well as Skagit’s and San Juan’s earliest homicides. In fact, he’s written three books full of strange…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now