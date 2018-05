Viola I. Silves, age 94, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018 in Bellingham. Her family remembers Viola as being especially loving, caring and a little bit feisty. Viola was born Oct. 5, 1923 in Bellingham to Floyd and Ester Metcalf. She married Clarence Silves on Oct. 25, 1941. Viola enjoyed the many gatherings with her…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now