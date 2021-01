Weeklong event encourages kindness in Ferndale’s middle schools By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — In an ordinary year, Vista Middle School’s Kindness Week would be akin to “controlled chaos,” according to school counselor and teacher Michael Black. “We’re basically just generating an atmosphere of kindness in how we treat each other, because you can kind…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now