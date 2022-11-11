Vonda Hall 

Vonda Lee Hall, 69, passed away peacefully at her home in Oak Harbor Sunday, Oct. 2, after a six-year battle with dementia.

Vonda leaves behind her husband, Theron Hall, son, Darin (Jamie) Anliker, granddaughters, Malia and Brieanna Anliker, and stepdaughters, Lori (Peter) Binskin and Rebecca (Dale) Schmidt.

Vonda was born in Bellingham on Dec. 23, 1952, to Lyle and Evelyn Vander Pol.

As the fifth of eight children, Vonda was preceded in death by her parents and her eldest siblings, Karen (Bob) Rutgers and Wayne (Wava) Vander Pol.

Vonda is survived by her siblings Ryanne Vander Pol, Charlene Vander Pol, Edwin Vander Pol, John (Kathy) Vander Pol, and Marlys (Tracy) Lane.

Vonda grew up in Mount Vernon while attending Lynden Christian High School. She graduated in 1971.

Vonda continued her education at a vocational school in Seattle which led to a successful career at Washington Federal Savings & Loans, where she retired after 35 years of faithful service.

Known for her wit, brilliant smile, and kindness, Vonda charmed all who knew her with her stories, pranks, and her sincerity. She never let a person within her reach leave without a hug and a kind word.

Vonda loved nothing more than gathering with her family and friends at every opportunity.

In the second half of her life, Vonda captured the attention of Theron who was introduced through a mutual friend in 1997. They would go on to marry in 1999.

Together they gave each other 25 years of love and joy as they traveled the world visiting old friends and making new ones.

Vonda’s life was well lived and now gone too soon.

Despite the loss of her memories, there is comfort found in the fact that her character never wavered.

Vonda loved everyone to the end, and she will be greatly missed by everyone fortunate enough to know her.