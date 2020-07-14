Vulnerability to drought is topic of virtual forum

WHATCOM — Community members are invited to join a virtual forum organized by the Whatcom Watershed Information Network and the Whatcom Marine Resources Committee to learn about drought vulnerability and preparedness in the county as well as drought contingency planning at the federal, state and local levels. The forum will feature speakers from the U.S….
