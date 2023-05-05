Wallace David (Doc) Hardman passed away quietly on March 29 holding his family’s hands. He is now in God’s hands, at peace and in perfect health.

Doc was born on Aug. 3, 1944, in Columbia South Carolina, while his father was serving in the military.

Doc grew up in eastern Oregon. Moved from Baker City to Hereford where he ranched with his parents and sister. Some of his best times were riding the hills to round-up cattle. Bringing them down to the ranch for the winter.

Doc liked to tell stories about harvesting wheat with laborers who were passing through. How his mother cooked all day for them. He had beloved horses and dogs. Doc attended Hereford High School where he played all sports and graduated as valedictorian.

Doc went on to study at Washington State University, where he graduated as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1969.

While at college he met the love of his life, Paula. They were married Aug. 7, 1971. The couple settled in Lynden in August 1972.

Doc welcomed two children. Jennifer in 1973 and Benjamin in 1976. When they were children, he delighted in taking them fishing, camping, attending Mariners games, and setting off fireworks.

Doc built them amazing things, like a life size rocket ship, long jump pit, and a giant tree house with tire swing.

“Daddy was always our cheerleader in all we pursued. There to help when we stumbled or fell. He worked long hours to provide for us not only the necessities but also youth sports, recreation and memorable family trips to Disneyland, Hawaii, Washington D.C., and the Virgin Islands. Without extended family here, he made sure we were connected through regular visits to Vancouver, Washington and Eastern Oregon to see them. He was so very generous to his family.”

Doc moved to dairy rich Lynden to build a veterinary practice with Vern Pedersen and Virginia Streets. This practice would eventually move from a Front Street practice in a home to become Kulshan Veterinary Hospital. They welcomed many veterinarian colleagues and treasured staff over decades of practice.

Doc’s specialty was large animals. He loved his clients and working on the local farms with dairy cows and horses.

His enjoyment of life is evidenced from his numerous affiliations and activities. He was a member of the Lynden United Methodist Church. Known for his auctioneering skill during fundraisers, Doc was a member of Toastmasters and the Camel Club.

He loved gardening with his family and became a Master Gardener in retirement. He enjoyed continuing to diagnose diseases. Helping friends who ask him how to treat their gardens.

Hunting trips with friend Brian Rockom, brother-in-law Gail and nephew Eric were a highlight of each fall. Apparently, he had the best hunting dog ever, Molly, thanks to Stan Stuurmans.

Doc was a die-hard Cougar fan and rooted for all Seattle sports teams. Photography, dancing, feeding birds, rowing and golf occupied his free time. He loved travel, art galleries, musical theater and walks on beaches, near and far.

Later in life health problems slowed Doc down a bit, but in 2016 he welcomed his one and only grandchild Gigi Hardman. Her birth reinvigorated his zest for life.

Doc fed and sang Gigi to sleep every afternoon from infancy until she grew out of napping. He taught her the colors, counting and games. He was the best one to play Barbies with. He was, in Gigi’s words, “The closest I ever had to a real dad.”

Doc was preceded in death by his mother and father Betty and Wallace Hardman; mother- and father in-law Wanda and Ira Wikstrom; his beloved dogs Nicki, Boomer, Molly and Jack.

Doc leaves behind his wife Paula; daughter Jennifer Hardman and granddaughter Gigi; son Benjamin (Nancy) Hardman. Sister Roxy (Don) Ulrey; nephews and niece Brad (Melissa) Ulrey; Jake (Brandi) Ulrey; Justin (Katherine) Ulrey; Julee (Jace)Wheeler; brother-in-law Gail (Nancy) Wikstrom; niece and nephew Eric (Tara) Wikstrom; Megan (Shawn) Sicilia. Honorary grandchildren Cecelia Rose, Lila Jean and Austin David Babcock.

Services will be May 6, 11 a.m. at Lynden United Methodist Church, 500 North 14th St., Lynden. Please wear your cowboy boots to honor our cowboy.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Palliative Care (peacehealth.org/foundation/st-joseph/donate-now) or the Lynden United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Moles Funeral Home.